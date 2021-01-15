A state legislator from Lake Havasu City has for a second time introduced a bill to make Arizona a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The bill, H.B. 2111, was introduced Thursday morning in the Arizona State Legislature by District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci. Also known as the “Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act,” it would prohibit the use of state funding or resources in the enforcement of any federal law or regulation that would violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The bill follows a similar 2020 bill proposed by Biasiucci, which died in the Arizona House Rules Committee last year. This year’s bill – almost identical to the last – was cosigned by fellow legislator Regina Cobb, of Kingman. According to Cobb, Democratic majorities in the U.S. Congress and the White House have made H.B. 2111 a necessary step for the state’s gun activists.
“With the changes in administration, I think there’s a larger threat to Second Amendment rights than there’s ever been,” Cobb said Thursday. “I feel very strongly about this, and if someone tries to change the Second Amendment, we need to protect it.”
Cobb, a hunter who favors bows, rifles and shotguns, says gun use and ownership is a personal choice that should be available to all Arizona residents, to the extent that the U.S. Constitution allows.
“It’s part of the rights of the people of this state, and the federal government does not have the right to change it for us.”
(1) comment
Oh, good grief, another Lake Havasu legislator makes us the laughingstock of the world - again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.