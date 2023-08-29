Lawsuit over storage containers will cost Arizonans $2.1 million

The U.S.-Mexico Border wall can be seen stretching across Nogales, Sonora, and the neighboring town of Nogales, Arizona, on June 9.

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX -- The federal government is finally ready to drop its lawsuit against the state over the storage containers it contends were erected illegally last year on Forest Service land by Gov. Doug Ducey.

But it's going to cost Arizona taxpayers another $2.1 million to put this all behind them.

Candi Kek
Candi Kek

Just remember… If they were really worried about new Covid variants, they would close the border.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Covid? We haven't sold all of our stockpiled medical equipment to China like the orange loser did just before the original outbreak of the pandemic. We have vaccines now and proven medical treatments for the sick. Find some other scare tactic...

Report Add Reply
Fred Bonner

Ducey has no remorse over costing the state over $200 million for a political stunt. Yea good leadership from the conservative republicans.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The only thing the republicans have been good at lately is pointing fingers, complaining and spinning conspiracies...

Report Add Reply
Roco
Rick Ware

So this was a political stunt to get the government to act. Was that successful? Will the wall be completed in that area? NO!!! All it did was forced the government to sue and costed the taxpayers a hell of a lot of money that could have been used for something else.

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“So this was a political stunt to get the government to act.” What a foolish idea, right Rick? Heck, the National Joke and his “clown car” administration hasn’t “acted” on any of National Problems. “and costed (sic) the taxpayers a hell of a lot of money”? You ain’t seen nothing yet, Rick! The taxpayers in America will be paying for the blunders committed by this President for decades to come! It would be useful if all the folks who voted for this stumbling, bumbling, mentally unstable and compromised idiot, to “get a clue” as someone said. Quite electing and appointing these lefty social justice warriors, spouting “woke nonsense” such as “gender pronouns” and “DEI” Now we have the latest example of his incompetence with the Maui County “urban renewal” project in Hawaii! Yup, Dim-Joe really “feels their pain”, right Rick? [thumbdown][censored][angry][thumbdown] Deaton

Report Add Reply

