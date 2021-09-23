The seeds of leadership and team bonding have been planted.
The 2022 class of the Leadership Lake Havasu program held its first full day class on Thursday. Twenty one students participated in the low elements challenge course, completed personality profiles and heard from speakers like former superintendent of LHUSD Gail Malay.
The first meeting of the year for the Leadership Lake Havasu has always been a class that gives students the chance to meet one another and start building a relationship, says Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership Chair Allison Paoli.
As part of the low element challenge course students split up in two teams having to work together to cross a “lava river” on paper plates and untying a knotted rope.
Future leadership classes, however, won’t include the same type of icebreaker activities. Instead Paoli says that Leadership Lake Havasu offers a “backdoor view to Lake Havasu that show things happening here that people don’t necessarily know about”
“Each class has a different objective with the community,” Paoli said. “Next time we will be doing tourism. Following after that we’ll be touching on areas like government and education. So we cover lots of different facets of the community.”
The planning of this year’s program was done by graduates from the previous year’s class, which Paoli says is a way for the students to put their leadership skills into action.
“So things they didn’t like they might want to change up a little bit. Maybe get different speakers or different activates just as long as it meets the objective,” Paoli said.
The next Leadership Lake Havasu class is on Oct. 28 where students learn about media interaction and the Havasu tourism industry.
