Leadership Lake Havasu is accepting applications for the 2020-21 class. The leadership program is organized by the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership. Interested candidates must complete an application; they will be scheduled for an interview during the program’s orientation in August.
Leadership Lake Havasu selects 30 emerging leaders for a 9-month community immersion experience. The class gains insight, inspiration and valuable knowledge while building strong relationships with each other and a broad network of community leaders.
The program runs from September through May. The class will also plan, organize and execute a fundraiser for the benefit of the Chamber Foundation to be held in the month of April.
Tuition is $675 for Chamber members and $925 for all others. Partial scholarships may be available on a limited basis. Applications are available online at www.havasuchamber.com and are due by July 31. For more information contact CFEL at 928-855-4115.
