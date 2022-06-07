The Leadership Lake Havasu Class of 2022 graduated in May following nine months of leadership training and community awareness sessions.
The program is hosted and sponsored by the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership. The program has been in place since 2000 and has nearly 400 alumni.
The class covers topics such as education, government, health and wellness, local cultural opportunities, economic development, business and tourism. Additionally, they participated in several “back door” tours of various businesses, industrial and government facilities, and schools, throughout the program year.
Each year, the class is charged with a community event or program that raises funds to help sustain the program.
In April the class produced, Bands and Beer by the Beach, the most successful fundraising event in the program’s history.
The net profits of this event will assist the Chamber Foundation with Leadership Scholarships, the Career Exploration Internship Program, and other programs that provide business education and training in Lake Havasu City.
Applications for the new class will be available by July 1. Call the Chamber at 928-855-4115 or visit havasuchamber.com for details.
