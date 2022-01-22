As the 2022 Arizona Legislative Session starts to pick up steam, many cities throughout the state will be keeping an eye on what the state legislature and governor decides to do about short term rentals, affordable housing, and elections this year.
Tom Belshe, Deputy Director of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, attended the Tri-City Council meeting on Wednesday via Zoom to fill in leaders from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead, and Kingman about what topics the league expects to spend most of its time on this year. All three Mohave County cities included in the council are also among the League’s 91 members statewide. The League of Arizona Cities and Towns’ primary focus is to represent the interests of its members in the legislature.
Belshe said this year the League will once again attempt to return more control over the short term rental industry to local governments - which has also been a top priority for Lake Havasu City for the past five years.
Belshe said he has seen some bills introduced already that would ban short term rentals in Arizona all together, but he said that has never been the League’s goal.
“We have a bill that we are going to be introducing that deals with a number of issues - mostly the ability to contact owners in order to deal with noise and other types of issues that pop up from time to time with absentee owners,” Belshe said. “So we want to make sure that neighbors are able to contact those owners and get some relief from some of those issues that are coming up.”
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy told the council that Havasu isn’t interested in banning short term rentals either, but he said the city does want to have more local control over the industry to ensure that such properties don’t create issues for neighboring residents. Sheehy said Havasu put a city ordinance in place in 2014 that he says was successful in protecting property rights and neighbors, but the ordinance was rendered moot by a state statute passed in 2016 that reserved all power to regulate such properties for the state.
“Over the last five legislative sessions they have tried to run different bills to try to bring back some of that control,” he said. “So some trash, some parking, party houses, and some of those types of things have been addressed. But we are still looking for additional local control.”
Sheehy said Havasu has worked with Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) on legislation that would enable cities to require a local contact person, a visible marker that identifies a property as a short term rental, and would allow a city to require a permit or business license from the city in order to operate. Sheehy said Biasiucci is expected to introduce the bill in the House sometime during the session, and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) will run a companion bill in the Senate.
“We believe this is a good compromise bill that will be able to pass both chambers of the legislature, and also get the governor’s signature,” Sheehy said. “The Governor has been a big supporter of the shared economy throughout his entire administration. Although we would like to give communities the ability to manage even more at the local level, we know we won’t get the support of the governor’s office. But we believe we will get his support on a bill like this.”
Affordable housing
Belshe said the League has started a work group to take a closer look at affordable housing issues, and how to develop more in cities and towns throughout the state. Although he expects affordable housing to be a big topic this year, Belshe said the League is concerned about some bills that he said appear to focus more on a city’s zoning and zoning enforcement than the actual development of affordable houses.
“We want to make sure that whatever changes we make to statute actually affect affordable housing - not just lowering the price of luxury and market housing,” Belshe said. “Then, whatever solutions we come up with, we have to include something about short term rentals.”
Elections
Many bills proposing changes to how elections are run in Arizona have already been introduced during the first couple weeks of the 2022 legislative session. Belshe said the League is keeping an eye on many of the bills, which would ultimately impact cities as the administrator of local elections.
Belshe said the league is particularly concerned about a bill - SB1133 - that was introduced by Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-District 6) that would ban all-mail ballot elections in the state. Belshe said the League opposes that particular bill because about 40 of its member cities and towns conduct all-mail elections.
“A lot of these cities and towns have been doing it for 15 to 20 years without any kind of issue,” Belshe said. “So this is a bill that we are going to oppose.”
SB1133 has already had its first and second reading in the State Senate, and is scheduled to be considered by the Senate Government Committee on Monday.
Other efforts
Belshe said many mayors of their member cities and towns signed a letter concerned about vaping last year, and the League is hoping to help pass legislation that would keep vaping away from places where youth and children gather during the 2022 session.
Belshe said the League is also concerned about a bill that would bar cities and towns from paying membership dues to an organization that are higher - on a per capita basis - than the dues paid by the most populous city or town in the organization. He said the bill would directly impact the League, which had different rates for different cities, which he said are designed to ensure that every city pays its fair share.
“This legislation would actually require us to charge the same per capita fee to all cities and towns,” he said. “As you might imagine, the top eight cities would end up paying in the area of 80% to 85% of the dues of the league. That means that you guys would pay less, but I don’t think that we think that is fair. I just think it is odd that the state legislature would take an interest in how we charge our dues to our members.”
The bill - HB2099 - was introduced by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman). HB2099 had its first and second readings in the House this week, and is scheduled to be considered by the House Commerce Committee on Tuesday.
