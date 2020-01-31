Many people have heard of Arizona’s “Great Escape,” but few know the details.
On Christmas Eve in 1944, 25 Nazi German prisoners of war escaped from Papago Park POW camp on the outskirts of Phoenix and headed towards Mexico. During WWII, there were nearly 500 POW camps throughout the United States, This escape from Papago Park was the largest ever attempted.
The escapees were hardcore Nazis, ex-U-boat officers, submariners and merchantmen who successfully dug a nearly 200-foot tunnel over four months.
Learn more when the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Arizona’s Great Escape” on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. The event is free.
Speaker Steve Renzi will tell the story of who these German POWs were, how they were able to escape, and what happened to them and the Arizona residents who encountered them.
Renzi is a University of Arizona graduate with a degree in history. His work has been published in over 200 magazine and newspaper articles. The program was made possible by a grant from AZ Humanities and is sponsored by the local Friends of the Library.
Due to possible seating limitations, free tickets will be available at the library one week prior to the program. Tickets will not be available after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the program.
Ticket holders must be seated by 5:45 p.m.
