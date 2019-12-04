Theodore Roosevelt exhibited a great influence on Arizona. He was the first sitting president to visit Arizona, employed an executive order to preserve the Grand Canyon, established a variety of wildlife refuges and reclamation projects, and enjoyed outdoor recreation in the area.
On Dec. 12, guest can hear more about Roosevelt’s widespread influence in Arizona, and enjoy stories of dubious accuracy that inevitably sprout from such a larger-than-life character. Speaker Kevin Schindler, a historian at Lowell Observatory, will present the free lecture at the Mohave County Library. “Theodore Roosevelt Slept Here” is at 6 p.m.
Schindler is an educator and writer who has worked for more than 20 years at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff. He was sheriff of the Flagstaff Corral of Westerners for 14 years and a board member of the Flagstaff Festival of Science for 16 years. Combining a dual passion for history and science, he has presented hundreds of educational programs, authored six books and written more than 500 magazine and newspaper articles. In 2019, Schindler was awarded the Friends of the Humanities Award by Arizona Humanities.
Due to possible seating limitations, free tickets are available at the library one week prior to the program. Tickets will not be available after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the program. Ticket holders must be seated by 5:45 p.m. on the day of the program. At that time, all empty seats will be given away. Saved seats are not allowed.
One ticket per family member will be given. The ticket must be presented upon entry. Seating is first come, first served.
The Dec. 12 program was made possible by a grant from AZ Humanities and is sponsored by the local Friends of the Library.
