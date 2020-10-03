No camping or outdoors experience at all? No problem. Arizona Family Campout can lend a hand and show you how to enjoy the outdoors safely and to the fullest.
The program was designed with the help of Louis Juers and aims to educate families with kids that have little to no experience camping. During a campout, families learn how to cook outdoors and set up a tent in addition to basic survival skills and physical safety. Depending on the location, there’s always plenty of engaging activities to try out as well. The program falls under the umbrella of Arizona State Parks and Trails.
This weekend’s Arizona Family Campout is extra special for two reasons — it’s the first time the program is being held at Lake Havasu State Park, and the participants are military veteran families.
Michelle Thompson, ASPT public information officer, said they’re excited to host the program in Havasu and get the military families out to the new cabins.
While it’s the program’s first time at Lake Havasu State Park, they’ve hosted campouts at Cattail Cove, Buckskin Mountain, and River Island State Parks over many seasons, Thompson said.
Team Red, White & Blue helped coordinate with the program to get seven families involved in this weekend’s campout. The military nonprofit has chapters across the nation, and it aims to “enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity,” according to their mission statement. The organization’s volunteers host regular fitness activities, social gatherings, and community events to help achieve that goal, according to teamrwb.org.
“What a treat to get military families out here and allow them to let their hair down, get hot, cool off in the cabin or jump in the lake,” Juers said.
On Saturday afternoon, the families trekked down to the water and learned how to be properly fitted for a life vest. Once that was handled, families got their pick of kayaks or paddleboards after a lesson about water safety from Juers. Then, it was simple fun in the sun.
Swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and a service project building bird houses are among this weekend’s agenda for the campers, who will be at the park until about 1 p.m. today.
But none of this would be possible without the help of volunteers and donations, Juers said.
“I’ve got the most wicked group of volunteers who support this program like there’s no tomorrow,” he said. “We collectively work really hard at getting these families out and general public families out. We’ve also done ADA groups.”
The program takes campers to sites across the state, including the Grand Canyon area. In addition to basic camping skills, Juers also teaches families about fire and water safety, as well as taking care of the environment and cleaning up litter along trails.
Most of the paddleboards and kayaks used Saturday were provided by volunteers. Right now, he’s working on getting more kayaks and mountain bikes.
“There’s a lot of educating that needs to happen on the trails as well, and it’s just simple etiquette,” he explained. “Yes, you need to know how to shift your bike, you need to know how to turn the pedals, you need to know how to brake, most importantly — but there’s still more to it that we teach.”
While all campouts are booked up for the fall, the spring season will open for registration in December, Thompson said. The registration is $90 for a family of four. Additional family members are $5 each. Any questions about the program can be directed to ljuers@azstateparks.gov.
Donations can be made to the program by calling Arizona State Parks and Trails at 877-697-2757, Juers said. Just ask about the Arizona Family Campout program.
