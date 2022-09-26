Lake Havasu City high school students are getting a taste of the working world.
Last week 17 students took part in an interview skills class led by Cha-Bones owner and City Councilman Cameron Moses. The class was part of a larger program, run by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, which places students into a career field they’re interested in learning more about.
According to Lisa Krueger, the chamber executive director, the career exploration internship program was an idea that came out of the best communities’ competition from 2016.
The chamber was focused on the education and leadership part of the competition, Krueger says, so it came up with the idea for an internship program that would connect local students to local employers operating in a field the student was interested pursuing.
Students have to be 16 or older to participate, Krueger says, and any high schooler attending Lake Havasu High School, Telesis Preparatory Academy or Havasuonline is eligible. The students who take part in the internship are expected to complete 30 hours of work for their employer host and are compensated with minimum wage.
The current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.80. The Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership pays the student’s wages with money they raised throughout the year.
In the six years the chamber has been running the internship, Krueger says feedback from students and community employers like Lakeside Orthopedic Institute have been extremely positive.
“Lakeside enjoyed it so much that they said they will forever provide internships because they enjoy working with students and hope that they will come back to roost in Havasu,” Krueger said.
Along with providing students actual work experience, Krueger says the internship program also provides insights for the Lake Havasu City business community.
“To me that is a great way for us as a community to say these are the jobs the students are expecting so let’s make sure as a community we understand that…that should help us when determining what type of business we want to attract to Lake Havasu City,” Krueger said.
Looking at this semester’s group of students, Krueger says the two most popular career fields are medicine and technology.
“Six of (the students) want to internship in some type of an allied health field, six more want to internship in a computer type of job,” Krueger said.
Before students are placed into a job they need to interview with the Chamber Foundation’s board of directors, Krueger says. To help prepare them for that interview, the students take an hour long class with Cameron Moses, a restaurant owner who found all the young people he was interviewing were sorely lacking in interview skills.
“Cameron came to us a few years back and said his biggest issue when he had people come in to apply for jobs at his restaurant is they didn’t know how to interview,” Krueger said.
Other than badmouthing previous employers, Moses says the most common follies he would see from young interviewers was a lack of preparation and one word answers.
In his classes, Moses says he tells the students that ignorance is not a valid excuse anymore in today’s world.
“…Showing forethought and effort,” Moses said. “Not that mindset of I’m just showing up for a job interview today, but making it look like you’re meant to be there. A lot of the students talked about being nervous about not knowing the answer to a question…well get online and google the ten most commonly asked questions for a restaurant job.”
Along with how to prepare and sell oneself, Moses also said he covered the importance of being mindful about your social media presence and just how easily accessible that information is for potential employers.
The next step for the 17 students in this semester’s career exploration internship program is the interview with the chamber foundation board which is happening this week.
Businesses interested in taking on an intern can reach out to the chamber for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.