Lake Havasu City high school students are getting a taste of the working world.

Last week 17 students took part in an interview skills class led by Cha-Bones owner and City Councilman Cameron Moses. The class was part of a larger program, run by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, which places students into a career field they’re interested in learning more about.

