The Lake Havasu City Council’s agenda for its meeting Tuesday is packed with 14 public hearings and another nine items on the consent agenda. The hearings include a new lease agreement with Havasu Community Health Foundation for the food bank, a couple rezone requests out on Victoria Farms Road, and contracts for roadwork on London Bridge Road.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, and the proceedings can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
New lease with Havasu Community Health Foundation
The Lake Havasu City Council will consider a new lease with Havasu Community Health Foundation to continue to operate its food bank at the city-owned building at 1980 N. Kiowa Blvd. The proposed new lease would charge HCHF $550 per month to use the roughly 2,200 square foot building. That works out to 25 cents per square foot.
The proposed lease would begin on Aug. 1, 2023 and expire on June 30, 2033.
The proposal would match Havasu Community Health Foundation’s monthly rent for a city building with River Cities United Way’s monthly rent of $512.50 for the 2,000 square foot office attached to Fire Station No. 5 – which also works out to 25 cents per square foot. The council voted 5-1 to approve that lease agreement with River Cities United Way during its meeting on May 23.
City Attorney Kelly Garry told the council during its May meeting that Havasu is looking to revise its lease agreements with the three non-profit organizations it rents building space to make sure they are all receiving the same reduced market rate for their space.
That resulted in an increase of $51.41 per month for River Cities United Way in May, but the Havasu Community Health Foundation would see its rent reduced by $137.50 per month down to $550 in order to get to the same 25 cent per square foot rent.
HCHF’s current lease agreement began on July 24, 2018 and ends July 31, 2023. That lease included the foundation making permanent improvements to the building valuing at least $40,000 during the first year of the agreement in exchange for paying no rent for the first year of the lease. HCHF has been paying $687.50 per month rent since Aug. 1, 2019 under that same agreement.
The current agreement states that if the agreement is renewed, the monthly rent would increase to $1,210.
The Villages at Victoria Farms
The council will consider a pair of requests for the planned manufactured home development near Chenoweth Drive and Victoria Farms Road, called the Villages at Victoria Farms.
The first request is for a general plan amendment for the southern halves of 6600 and 6700 Chenoweth Drive – totaling five acres – that would change the land use designation from “Employment” to “High Density Residential.” A similar request was approved by the council for the original 39 acres planned for The Villages, which included the northern halves of 6600 and 6700 Chenoweth Drive along with multiple surrounding lots.
The second request is to rezone the entire 44 acres into a new Residential Manufactured Housing/Planned Development, minus a 0.38 acre parcel zoned as Public Facilities to allow Epcor to install a water well and water storage tanks to serve the development.
The only exception being requested in the Planned Development is to allow two end-to-end parking spaces for each housing unit, rather than two side-by-side spaces.
Although the size of the development would be increased by 5 acres, if approved, developers have said their plans include a total of 294 manufactured home sites available for rent. That is down from an estimated 350 to 400 home sites expected by the developers when the original 39 acres came before the council in 2021.
During its May 3 meeting, the Planning and Zoning voted unanimously to recommend approval of both the general plan amendment, and the rezone request.
Rezone of 2205 Victoria Farms Road
The council will consider a request by property owner Copper Leaf Holdings, of Phoenix, to rezone its 30-acre lot at 2205 Victoria Farms Road located on the north side of the street, and east of Havasu RV Resort. The property is currently zoned as a Light Industrial/Planned Development that was approved by the City Council in 2007 for Pinnacle RV Resort – now Havasu RV – and Copper Leaf is requesting to remove the land from the planned development and rezone it to Industrial.
The existing planned development originally included 160 acres. The westernmost 40 acres were developed into Havasu RV, but the remaining 120 acres were set aside for “phase two” of construction that never moved forward. City Planner Trevor Kerns told the Planning and Zoning Commission last month that many of the lots that had been part of the planned development for phase two have since been sold, and 59 of the 120 acres have already been rezoned to either Light Industrial or Industrial zoning.
Kerns also told the commission during that meeting that there is currently a stop work order for 2205 Victoria Farms Road due to grading and instillation of storage containers that occurred on the lot without obtaining the proper permits from the city. A representative of the property owner told the commission that there are currently no plans to develop or build on the property at this time.
The commission ultimately voted 4-3 to recommend denial of the rezone request, but none of the commissioners explained why they thought it should be denied during the meeting.
According to the staff report, the airport supervisor has advised that the property is located under the final approach for the runway, as well as the instrument approach to the airport. The report states that there will be a lot of aircraft traffic over the lot but it will not conflict with any existing for future developments at the airport.
Construction contract for London Bridge Road rehabilitation
The council will consider awarding the construction contract for the London Bridge Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project to Pioneer Earthmovers, which is the only company to submit a bid for the contract.
Havasu-based Pioneer Earthmovers bid is $1,176,115 for the rehabilitation project, and a bid of $2,087,515 for alternative 1, which included using Portland Cement Concrete Pavement for a 1,500 foot section of London Bridge Road.
According to the staff report, the total budget for the project is $2 million.
Booster Station improvements
The council will hold a pair of public hearings on its Booster Station 5A Improvements project. The project will include replacing pumps, valves, piping and other fixtures for the water system’s booster station.
The first public hearing Tuesday is to award the bid for construction of the improvements to ASR Construction Group for $2,299,921. ASR’s bid was the lowest of six received by Havasu for the work, but it is still about $500,000 higher than the engineers estimate of $1,888,600.
The following public hearing asks the council to award a professional services agreement to NCS Engineers for construction management services for the project for $73,820.
