The Lake Havasu City Council’s agenda for its meeting Tuesday is packed with 14 public hearings and another nine items on the consent agenda. The hearings include a new lease agreement with Havasu Community Health Foundation for the food bank, a couple rezone requests out on Victoria Farms Road, and contracts for roadwork on London Bridge Road.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, and the proceedings can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.