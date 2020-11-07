Proposition 207 was approved by Arizona voters Tuesday with almost 60% of Election Night voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana use. For local marijuana dispensaries, the measure could mean a big boost in revenue – but until then, it will also mean uncertainty for city and law enforcement officials.
Now approved, the ballot initiative will allow Arizona residents older than 21 to purchase marijuana for recreational use. The ballot measure will also allow the state to apply a 16% tax on marijuana sales, in addition to existing sales tax. The Arizona Department of Health and Human Services will now be tasked with developing rules to regulate businesses in the sale of marijuana.
The rule will also allow criminal convictions for some marijuana-related offenses to be expunged from offenders’ criminal records, starting in July.
Change is coming
In Lake Havasu City, officials say local ordinances will need to be updated to coincide with the initiative.
“The city will update its code to reflect the changes needed to comply with the language in the ballot initiative,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “Per the language in the ballot measure, the city cannot be more restrictive than the existing language in the code related to medical marijuana.”
According to Kozlowski, it may be too early to tell the potential economic impact of recreational marijuana in Arizona, but city officials will adapt to the progression of legalized marijuana as the situation unfolds. But what was clear under Proposition 207 was that municipal regulations for recreational marijuana sales cannot be more restrictive than those for medical marijuana.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said Friday that city officials are still exploring how the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana will affect Havasu in the future. According to Knudson, marijuana dispensaries in Havasu are currently restricted to industrial and light-industrial zoning regulations.
Potential changes to that rule, if any, will be discussed by Knudson and Mayor Cal Sheehy with the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission later this month.
For the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officials don’t expect an immediate impact on officers’ existing duties. Legalization of recreational marijuana will take effect until all of the ballots are certified, which could happen as early as December. Sales won’t be legalized, however, until sometime in March 2021, according to AZmarijuana.com. Until then, Havasu law enforcement officers will continue to perform as they have for decades.
“The Lake Havasu City Police Department will take enforcement action as necessary to make adjustments as the new law goes into effect,” said Sgt. Tom Gray this week. “Our resources aren’t just focused on misdemeanor marijuana crimes but also on other illegal narcotics coming into our community.”
High times for Havasu dispensaries
Many businesses are already in place to begin selling next year, as existing medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to be among the first to receive permits to sell marijuana for recreation. The decision follows a 2016 vote by Californians to allow recreational marijuana. According to Farm Fresh Dispensary owner James McGue, of Lake Havasu City, businesses as well as Arizona health officials will be looking to California’s example in streamlining and eventually following new Arizona regulations.
Farm Fresh, on Lake Havasu Avenue; and Harvest of Havasu, on Industrial Boulevard, are Havasu’s only two dispensaries as of this month. Whether other future dispensaries open in Havasu remains to be seen, but McGue is expecting business to flourish by next year.
“Medical marijuana dispensaries will be the first to receive a pass for selling recreational marijuana,” McGue said. “But right now they’re working on writing the laws. We’re expecting that it won’t be until April 2021 when all of the ‘I’s’ are dotted and the ‘T’s’ are crossed.”
But in Lake Havasu City, McGue said, the legalization of recreational marijuana will allow local dispensaries to compete with dispensaries in California cities such as Needles. Legal marijuana sales in California produced about $2.5 billion throughout the Golden State in 2019, and $3 billion one year prior. According to McGue, not all of that money may have come from California buyers, either.
“Needles dispensaries have affected us negatively in Havasu,” McGue said. “They do a lot of advertising here. There are people in Havasu who refuse to get medical marijuana cards, because they have an option just 40 minutes away, to buy marijuana without a card.”
Even footing
Proposition 207 will allow Arizona businesses to compete on more even footing with similar dispensaries in California. For existing medical marijuana dispensaries in Havasu, that could mean a big boom in business next year.
“We’re going to be expanding our shop to allow better flow through the store,” McGue said this week. “We’re thinking this will triple or even quadruple our business. We usually get about 200 Californians here every week trying to get marijuana, but we can’t legally sell it yet.”
But when Farm Fresh and other dispensaries are permitted to begin selling recreational marijuana, McGue says Arizona businesses have the potential to do it better than their competitors in the Golden State.
“Other states have started before us,” McGue said. “If we’re smart, and we learn from their mistakes, we can do it better. Lawmakers will probably be looking at legislation from California, Colorado and other states where it’s legal, and improve on that legislation.”
McGue expects existing regulations for medical marijuana production to be expanded by the legislature to include recreational marijuana as well. With stricter quality control and rules to protect Arizonans’ health, McGue says Arizona residents can expect a healthier experience. And in Havasu, he says, that has been the goal of most of his customers from the start.
“This community is a little different from most,” McGue said. “When I first opened, I assumed most of my customers would be 30- or 40-year-olds. This community is mostly veterans and the elderly, and they have embraced marijuana as a medical resource. When recreational marijuana is legalized, we’re expecting that might change a little as the average of our patients becomes lower.”
Under Proposition 207, tax revenue gained through the sale of recreational marijuana will directly fund municipal police and fire departments, as well as county sheriff’s offices and fire districts. Tax revenue will also fund Arizona’s Highway User Revenue Fund. Local governments will retain the power to ban marijuana facilities and testing centers if they so choose.
But there could be a downside
Although the ballot initiative received favor from a majority of Arizona voters, not all of the state’s legislators are pleased with Proposition 207. Legislator Regina Cobb, who represents Lake Havasu City, says the ballot measure may be too convoluted for appropriate.
“It took away a lot of our enforcement,” Cobb said in a Friday interview. “There were too many things associated with it. It applied a 16% tax, but if the federal government decides to legalize it and adds their own tax, we won’t have many options. I don’t think the public knew everything about the initiative when it was presented. It was too porrly-written.”
Proposition 207 was presented to Arizona voters this year after a $5 million campaign by the Smart and Safe Arizona PAC. The PAC’s five top contributors were all existing medical marijuana dispensaries, according to a February report by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Proposition 207’s primary campaign donor was Tempe-based Harvest Enterprises, which raised $1.2 million for the effort. Other donors included Massachusetts-based Curaleaf; Snowflake, Arizona-based Copperstate Farms; Illinois-based Cresco Labs; and Chandler-based Oasis Dispensaries.
“I think voter initiatives should come from the voters, not from special interest groups,” Cobb said. “Now it’s as good as law, and it can’t easily been be taken away. If we want to try to change a ballot initiative, we’d need to have a three-quarters vote just to begin. That alone will be very difficult. And even after that it would be almost impossible to change anything. The only way we could do any good is if we modified the proposition process, which itself would be extremely difficult.”
