The Lake Havasu City Council has a packed agenda for its meeting next Tuesday with 10 public hearings scheduled, including a hearing on zoning regulations for recreational marijuana with statewide implementation coming right around the corner. There are also nine items on the consent agenda, Go Lake Havasu is scheduled to give its annual update, and the City Council will select a Vice Mayor for the next year.
City Councilmembers will consider adopting an ordinance that would impose the same zoning restrictions on recreational marijuana establishments in Lake Havasu City as are currently in place for medical marijuana dispensaries. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to support the regulations, which City Attorney Kelly Garry said were the most restrictive zoning regulations Havasu could enact based on the wording in the recently passed Prop 207.
Garry said the city hopes to have regulations in place before licenses for new marijuana establishments are issued, but they could be revisited to allow for more permissible locations in town at any time.
The City Council will also hold a public hearing on the purchase of two new nine-passenger Starcraft Starlite Ford Transit V6 buses as the city continues to move towards opening up its first public transit system since 2014.
Councilmembers will also hold a hearing to award Stewart Brothers the contract to build two backup water supply wells for $1,408,902. Stewart Brothers had the lowest of five bids submitted to the city, almost $70,000 less than the next closest bid.
The Council will also consider four grant applications as part of the consent agenda, including a pair of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for work at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. One of the grants at the airport would pay $8.34 million for reconstruction work on Taxiway A and connector taxiways estimated to cost a total of $9.2 million. The other would pay $204,884 of an estimated $225,000 price tag to design the airport’s planned runway strengthening and overlay project.
The Veteran’s Treatment Court is also applying for a grant from the Arizona Department of Veteran’s Services to enhance treatment and testing services for the program. And Havasu is planning to apply for the Walmart Community Grant in hopes of purchasing a mobile public address system.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for the public to attend in person, and the meeting can also be viewed live on Channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Comments for call to the public, or for any item up for public hearing, can be delivered in person or emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. Emailed comments must be received at least one hour prior to the posted start of the meeting.
