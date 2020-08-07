A land transfer could nearly double the amount of land available for solar energy development in La Paz County. The three members of the U.S.
Congress that represent the county have introduced legislation that would add 4,800 acres to the La Paz County Land Conveyance Act, which was passed in 2019. The first phase of the act gave 5,900 acres to the county for renewable energy development.
The bills are sponsored by U.S. Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, and Congressman Paul Gosar.
In a press release, McSally said the new bill would give county officials greater control over land management decisions in their community while creating new, high-paying jobs for county residents.
“In a county like La Paz with such a massive federal footprint, sometimes it takes a literal act of Congress to open up opportunities for economic development,” McSally said.
“Building on the success of our recent La Paz County land transfer, our bi-partisan bill creates good-paying Arizona jobs, boosts affordable energy, and ensures La Paz County’s economy can continue to grow,” Sinema said.
“This bi-partisan bill empowers local government to make land management decisions that better their own communities, something I want to see more of,” Gosar said.
The Chairperson of the La Paz County Board of Supervisors, District 3 Supervisor Holly Irwin, thanked the three members of Congress for introducing the new bill. She noted the location of the land is close to the proposed Ten West Link transmission line, which means electricity produced by a solar plant there could be sent directly to Phoenix and Southern California.
Irwin said the new bill would on the original land conveyance legislation. She said it was this legislation which allowed the county to announce the development of one of the largest solar projects in the United States.
“La Paz County is home to the world’s best solar resources,” Irwin said. “This important legislation continues La Paz County’s strategy to promote economic vitality and provide jobs for our residents through sustainable solar power renewable energy development.”
The bill comes on the heels of the La Paz County Land Conveyance Act, which was passed in 2019 as part of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Recreation and Management Act. It was signed by President Donald Trump in 2019.
In March, La Paz County signed an agreement with 174 Power Global, a South Korean company, to build a solar energy facility on 4,000 acres.
At 850 megawatts, it will be the largest solar project in the nation. It’s estimated 800 to 1,000 construction jobs will be created, with the facility producing enough power for 300,000 homes.
