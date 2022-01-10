A State Senator is looking to create a new summer holiday commemorating former President Donald Trump in Arizona, and name a state highway in his honor.
Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-District 6) has introduced a bill in the Arizona Senate that would proclaim June 14 each year as “President Donald J. Trump Day.” June 14 is also Flag Day in the United States. The bill stipulates that Donald J. Trump Day would not be considered a legal holiday. Arizona has several similar non-legal holidays that do not require government employees to have the day off.
The bill was introduced as SB 1042 on Dec. 23.
Rogers also introduced a Senate Concurrent Memorial that honors the former president and designates State Route 260 as the Donald J. Trump Highway. SR260 is located in northeastern Arizona running from Payson east to Springerville.
The item is listed as SCM 1001.
