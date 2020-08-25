Mohave County got a late start in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as health officials struggled to obtain testing kits for early patients. Now, Mohave County legislators are facing another obstacle as Western Arizona approaches the prospect of reopening.
According to State Rep. Regina Cobb, of Kingman, early testing for the coronavirus could only be performed on symptomatic patients due to a lack of available testing kits in the early days of the pandemic. Because of this, Cobb says positive testing numbers held by the Arizona Department of Health Services may be unfairly skewed against the county, showing higher percentages of positive-to-negative cases than may actually exist in the county.
Those numbers have informed the state’s benchmarks on when, or if, businesses such as gyms, bars and certain restaurants can reopen as the crisis continues. According to Cobb and members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, those numbers now place Mohave County at an unfair disadvantage. Cobb joined fellow legislator Leo Biasiucci and Arizona State Senator Sonny Borelli last week in meeting with Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ to discuss the issue.
“We were testing people who were symptomatic before they were even tested, and we didn’t have as many tests coming to us,” Cobb said in a Tuesday interview. “Mohave County was short on tests, and showing higher percentages of people who were positive as a result. Now we’re being penalized for it.”
According to statements this week by Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, cases are on the decline countywide, with a 27% decrease in positive cases between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. But according to Cobb, state officials have postponed reporting the county’s most recent numbers in favor of verification.
“Our county looks worse than other counties throughout the state, when it’s not,” Cobb said. “We’re up to date on the data we’ve reported but the state is three weeks behind. The benchmarks for reopening gyms and other businesses are flawed – if you only go by those benchmarks and percentages of positive cases, we’re getting a raw deal.”
Cobb says last week’s meeting with Christ was a productive one, and the Arizona Department of Health Services could more closely analyze or correct Mohave County’s reported numbers in the coming weeks. Whether those numbers will allow Mohave County gyms and other businesses to reopen remains to be seen.
“When this started months ago, other counties received lots of free tests,” Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius said this week. “We had to beg for more tests, but didn’t get them. Whether our gyms can reopen depends on those numbers, and our gyms are going to go out of business. On Thursday, I hope those numbers are in our favor. Otherwise we’re going to have to make some decisions as a county.”
