The third longest legislative session in Arizona history was at times chaotic and contentious. But after 171 days in Phoenix, District 5’s local delegation says it is happy with all it accomplished in both addressing statewide issues and securing funding for local priorities in Mohave and La Paz counties.
“It was a long, long, long session,” Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) said. “I’m glad it’s over. But we got the most rural-friendly budget – particularly for Mohave County – that I’ve seen.”
Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), who also serves as the House Appropriations Committee chair, agreed.
“Mohave County came out really nicely on this one,” she said.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) said the State Route 95 repairs through Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave and Bullhead City was his top priority in the budget this year.
In all, Arizona’s budget includes $321 million for road repairs and improvements. Cobb pointed out that the $46.7 million set aside to repave SR95 in Mohave County is separate from an additional $90 million budgeted for road preservation projects outside of Maricopa and Pima counties. She said some of that money will likely find its way to Mohave County to touch up other troubled roads.
Biasiucci said the additional $4 million for the State Lake Improvement Fund this year and next year was also important to get into the budget. It is expected to allow the SLIF grant program to return for the next two years after the grants disappeared for more than a decade.
Borrelli’s big request in this year’s budget was $25 million for the state’s share to construct a veteran’s home in Mohave County. It is a project Borrelli said has been a priority for him since he first got to the legislature nine years ago.
“I’m most pleased about the veteran’s home,” he said. “We have been going after that for nine years and Mohave County is the last one on the list, so I am really grateful we were able to fulfill that commitment. The federal money was already appropriated so all we had to do was hold up our end.”
Borrelli said some of his other top priorities that made it into the budget this year include adding an additional 12 councilors to the Arizona Department of Veterans Services, increasing the budget for border security and increasing the wages for the Department of Public Safety and for correctional officers, which he said has been long overdue.
Cobb said other notable parts of the budget include $100 million set aside for broadband infrastructure – including $75 million for rural areas specifically.
She said the state has also set aside $18 million for airport projects and improvements – which she said is matched 9-to-1 by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Additionally, Arizona budgeted $200 million for a newly created Drought Mitigation Board which is meant to fund areas without a property water supply on projects to improve the supply or conserve water. Cobb said there is still work needed to figure out exactly how that money will be spent, but she hopes it can help relieve some of the competition between communities.
“That is set aside so we can look at other options so we are not pilfering from one community to help another community with water,” she said.
Cobb, Borrelli, and Biasiucci also touted the income tax cuts included in the budget this year – claiming that the cuts will benefit everyone.
District 5’s delegation also passed a few notable bills outside of the budget during the 2021 legislative session.
Biasiucci’s Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act made national headlines this year – prohibiting the use of state money or resources to enforce federal gun laws or regulations that conflict with Arizona’s. Biasiucci said the 2nd Amendment bill, and his bill to beef up sentencing guidelines for child sexual offenders and sex traffickers were two of his top accomplishments during the 2021 session.
Cobb said she was particularly proud of her bill to expand access to telemedicine for Arizonans.
“That was historical,” Cobb said. “We are one of the first states in the nation to be able to do interstate telemedicine and to be able to handle all of the logistics of doing telemedicine.”
Cobb also touted her bill that reduced restrictions for broadband in certain areas, which addressed deficiencies in internet availability that were exposed as an issue during the pandemic.
Leveraging leadership and teamwork
All three of District 5’s legislators held prominent leadership positions during the legislative session this year, which the delegation credited for their ability to see their priorities through. Borrelli retained his position as the Majority Whip in the Senate, while Biaisucci was named the Majority Whip in the House this year. Meanwhile, Cobb served as the House Appropriations Committee chair.
Biasiucci said he doesn’t know if District 5 has ever had all three of its legislators in leadership positions at the same time before.
“It really gave us a leg up to bust through the bureaucracy and turf-protectionism of the State of Maricopa,” Borrelli said. “It was extremely important to be able to have that type of relationship in a strong position where they can’t just roll us over.”
Cobb said with Biasiucci and Borrelli serving as whips, local legislation has a proponent in both chambers that is well positioned keep a bill on track and shepherd it through the process. As the Appropriations Chair, Cobb is able keep an eye on local priorities during budget negotiations.
“Even when Sonny and Leo aren’t in the room with me to negotiate I always have what all the team wants in the back of my mind. We get together and we decide what we want as a team,” Cobb said. “When I go into those rooms to negotiate I know I need to work on a veterans home for Sonny and I need to work on [SR-95] for Leo, then on general infrastructure projects for Arizona, Mohave County and La Paz County. So having the whole team in leadership gives us a very strong backbone when we start negotiating and start pushing bills through.”
An early look at 2022
All three District 5 Legislators will be back for the 2022 legislative session before their current terms come to an end.
Cobb, who will term out after the 2022 session, said her main focus will continue to be on water issues where her efforts have been stymied over the past several years. Cobb said she plans to re-run her bill to prohibit fourth priority water transfers to off-river communities that would eliminate future transfers, like the recent transfer of nearly 2,000 acre feet of water from a farm in La Paz County to Queen Creek. Another top priority will be a bill that would create a Rural Management Area tool that would allow an advisory council to manage certain local water supplies that are in danger.
Cobb has run both bills before, but they have never had a proper hearing in the House Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee where those bills have been assigned. Cobb said committee chair Gail Griffin (R-District 14) has refused to hear them without providing any explanation as to why.
“This is my last year in office, so I’m going to be pulling out all of the stops this year to get those bills heard,” Cob said. “I’m trying to go through the traditional routes and be respectful of everybody. But I think this time around I’m going to have my nose to the grindstone and make sure my water bills get through.”
Biasiucci said he anticipates sponsoring fewer bills in the 2022 session and putting his focus into three main priorities.
One of those priorities will be to address the short-term rental situation by returning local control of such properties to local governments. He said he believes addressing problems with short term rentals will also help improve the availability of affordable workforce housing.
“In places like Havasu, Prescott, and Sedona you can’t find homes to rent anymore,” Biasiucci said. “A lot of them are turning into Airbnbs and prices are skyrocketing. Between short term rentals and affordable workforce housing, we need to get something done now before business can’t hire people anymore because they can’t afford to live here.”
Biasiucci said another priority is to get a second bridge spanning Bridgwater Channel started. He said he has already started reaching out to stakeholders and is working to get the city and private businesses involved and on the same page.
Although Biasiucci said the inclusion of $4 million this year and next year to revive the SLIF grant program was a major accomplishment, SLIF will continue to be a priority for him in 2022. As part of the push to get additional funding for SLIF, Biasiucci attempted to make a few changes to how the money can be used that will prevent it from getting swept to pay for State Parks Department personnel and operating costs in the future. He said he plans to run a bill next year specifically focused on stopping the sweeps.
Borrelli said he is ready to back up Biasiucci’s efforts to stop the SLIF sweeps, and shepherd the legislation through the Senate if it is able to pass in the House of Representatives.
Borrelli said he also plans to keep an eye on recently passed bills to make sure that they are implemented correctly and have the desired effect.
“It is just doing the people’s work, we will see what happens,” he said. “I know SLIF will be a focus – we want to permanently stop the sweeps, and just a lot of follow through stuff. We need to make sure that we tighten things up. These pieces of legislation are not perfect, so sometimes we need to go back in and tweak it here or there.”
Long legislative session
Cobb said 2021 was probably the most difficult session she has been a part of and said the fact it was just two days shorter than the longest session in state history indicates just how contentious it became at times. Cobb said there were several reasons that the session lasted so long this year. She said 2021 was effectively a “double session” after the 2020 session was unexpectedly cut short, leaving lots of bills on the table.
“Everybody was trying to get their bills across from last session and this session,” she said.
Additionally, Cobb said the ongoing audit took some of the Senate’s attention – particularly early on in the session. She said she also felt that the legislature using a hybrid model that allowed members to participate from home also diluted the focus of some of the members.
“I think people were used to not coming in and got used to doing their work and doing their legislative stuff at the same time,” Cobb said. “We have never done that before. During the session it is your job to be there.”
The slim one-seat majority in both chambers of the legislature also served to delay the session, particularly during the budgeting process. Cobb said the slim majority gave every Republican in both chambers an inordinate amount of leverage.
“That empowered everybody – everybody thought they were the 31st vote,” she said.
Biasiucci added that the fact Arizona had a lot of revenue to divvy up also forced the 2021 session to go longer than it might otherwise have.
“When you have a lot of money everybody wants a piece of the pie,” Biasiucci said. “We got through some historic, monumental things this year. It is unfortunate it took until July, but sometimes good things take a little longer to get done.”
Cobb said she is optimistic that these long sessions will not become the norm, and 2022 will hopefully go much more quickly. She said she there won’t be two years’ worth of bills to consider, there won’t be an election audit taking place under the Senate’s leadership, and she said the legislature will likely change the rules to require members to attend the sessions in person.
“We still have the slim majority which makes life difficult, but with all of the other things considered, I think we will have an easier session next time around,” Cobb said.
