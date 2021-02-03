A new proposal to amend the state’s tribal gaming compact to allow sports betting, online betting and keno games is being championed by State Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
Legislation was introduced Monday that would amend the state’s tribal gaming compact, which has prohibited most forms of gaming in Arizona. Now sports betting, online betting and keno games could be permitted, with a few changes to a 2002 agreement between Arizona and the state’s native tribes.
The current Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compact was passed by voters in 2002 as the ballot initiative, Proposition 202. The ballot measure prohibited most forms of gaming in Arizona, but allowed tribes to operate casinos throughout the state.
Until now, the compact hasn’t left much room for negotiation, Borrelli says. But now that the agreement is expiring, Borrelli has joined efforts to bring sports betting and keno to non-tribal areas of the state.
“It’s a good thing because it would finally sever the exclusivity that tribes have enjoyed for the past 20 years,” Borrelli said.
Under the proposed amendments to the compact, keno machines would be permitted within the halls of Arizona fraternal organizations such as the American Legion, the Eagles and the VFW. Sports betting would also be permitted, either at off-track betting establishments or online. Efforts to allow such gaming in Arizona have been led by Borrelli over the past several years.
Borrelli sponsored a bill to allow keno at Arizona’s fraternal organizations last year, and a bill to allow sports betting throughout the state in 2019. Both of those bills were unsuccessful in the state’s legislature, but Borrelli believes his ideas from those previous bills have been adopted in this week’s legislation.
“I’m pleased that they’ve taken all my ideas and put them into the new gaming compact,” Borrelli said. “Twenty years ago, the legislature couldn’t come up with a way of regulating gaming in Arizona. Traditionally, if people wanted to place sports bets, they’d have to go to a casino or a betting parlor. Now they’ll be able to place bets from a mobile device or from their computer.“
According to Borrellil, the Arizona Department of Gaming would oversee sports betting throughout the state, while the Arizona Lottery would regulate keno machines under the proposed legislation.
The state’s proposal would allow 20 betting licenses to be distributed throughout Arizona, with half given to the state’s tribes. According to Borrelli, the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team is expected to be among the licensees, allowing the organization to allow fans to bet on Diamondbacks games through the club’s website.
But any of the state’s major sports teams: The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Coyotes - even NASCAR and the PGA could all follow suit, if the legislation is passed.
“It’s well-regulated in other states already,” Borrelli said. “And (Arizona) tribes are willing to agree to it. If it passes with votes from at least 20 senators and 40 representatives, it will go into effect as soon as the governor signs it. The bill dropped (Monday). It could be in committee as soon as next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.