Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature are hoping to start a national conversation with a resolution calling for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would officially set the number of Supreme Court Justices at nine.
The proposed resolution, HCR 2002, was announced by its primary sponsor, District 12 Representative-elect Jake Hoffman, R - Queen Creek, on Tuesday. In addition to freezing the number of Justices, if passed, a copy of the resolution would be sent to elected officials in leadership positions in federal and state governments throughout the country.
The resolution has a total of 40 Republican co-sponsors, including both of District 5’s Representatives Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci.
“I support the bill because I don’t want court packing,” Cobb told Today’s News-Herald. “That was something that was brought up in the campaign that could be a possibility coming forward. So when Representative Hoffman introduced the bill I was right along with it.”
Such an amendment would prevent court-packing, a practice that involves expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court. The Constitution does not stipulate the number of justices that should serve on the nation’s highest court.
The idea to add more justices to the Supreme Court during the Biden Presidency has been floated by some Democrats as a possible response to the confirmation of Justice Amy Comey Barrett in October.
“We have members of Congress and members of the Arizona Legislature who want to change the rules when things don’t go the way they want,” Biasiucci said. “Many elected officials on the left are not happy that we have a Republican majority Supreme Court. The moment Justice Barrett was appointed to the US Supreme Court, the Democrats in D.C. stated that they will just add more seats when they gain control. (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi, AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer and others all want one thing, to bring socialism to this country. Adding more seats to the Supreme Court is one way they plan to do that. I co-sponsored this bill because I want to make sure that doesn’t happen here in Arizona.”
In a press release announcing the proposed resolution on Tuesday, Hoffman said any attempt to add justices to the Supreme Court would be “a blatant attempt to politicize the world’s most respected legal body.”
“The overwhelming majority of Arizonans, and Americans, oppose packing the court, which is why Arizona is leading the way as the first state in the nation to call for a constitutional amendment to set the number of Supreme Court justices at nine,” Hoffman said. “The people of Arizona have long valued our nation’s founding principles of fair and equal justice under the law.”
Cobb said she expects there to be opposition to the bill, but it is also receiving lots of support from Republican leadership already. A total of 28 Representatives, including Majority Leader Ben Toma, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, and Speaker Pro Temp Travis Grantham have signed onto the bill as co-sponsors. The resolution also has 12 co-sponsors from the Senate including Majority Leader Rick Gray and Senate President Karen Fann.
“I think it has a good chance - I think it is probably going to be a partisan bill but it has a good opportunity to move forward fairly quickly… It has already got some traction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.