Less than half of the children who were signed up to attend spring break camp showed up on Monday.
“We had 110 registered, but we’ve had so many cancellations. Today we have 48 kids who came,” said camp supervisor Jackie Lyden.
She suspected those cancellations were tied to coronavirus concerns.
Meanwhile, parents without childcare during the extended school closure, are wondering if the camp will continue beyond the scheduled spring break.
In the intake area, a mother delivering her daughter to the camp worriedly asked Lyden if the camp would be open next week.
“I don’t know,” Lyden replied.
During the lunch hour, the campers made full use of the playground, enjoying the slightly breezy but sunny day. In that play space, fears about the coronavirus were nowhere to be found. That’s to be expected — the kids range in age from kindergarten to sixth grade.
