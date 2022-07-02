For the second year in a row, the Lake Havasu City Little League 8 to 10-year-old All-stars team is headed to state.
Lake Havasu dominated their opponents in the district 9 tournament, outscoring them 39-4. In the tournament opener, the boys faced Kingman’s All-stars team at their home field, beating the team 15-0. Mason Passmore, Ashton Carelli, and Aiden Venditto threw a combined no-hitter giving up only three walks and eight strikeouts. Leading the team offensively was Luke Pakes, Parker Blackburn, Kase Karr, Aiden Venditto and Ashton Carelli who combined accounted for 11 hits.
In its second game the LHC All-stars claimed an 11-1 victory over Mohave Valley 10U All-stars, enforcing a fourth inning mercy rule. The pitching rotation didn’t disappoint with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, Havasu had great base running by Declan Roberts, a line drive by Dean Meraz, and a picture perfect bunt by Julian Cipriani which sealed the deal for a Havasu win.
In the third and final game, the second inning played a key role in the LHC All-stars blow out win over the Mohave Valley All-stars. Havasu’s All-stars racked up eight runs in the second inning which gave the team a 13-3 lead on Mohave Valley. Offense in the inning came from singles by Aiden Venditto, Ashton Carelli, Kase Karr, and Bryson Zadra and doubles by Zadyn Gilje and Luke Pakes.
Strong defense by Gunner Cross, Colt Maloney and Jaze Janecek who had a diving catch and throw ending the inning leaving a man on third and second.
“I am very proud of these boys, they played with heart and passion, but there is more work to do,” Manager Justin Janecek said. “We look forward to continuing the winning streak into state.”
The Lake Havasu All-stars move on to State and will continue their season on July 12 in Mesa Arizona where they will play a tough Arcadia team.
For those interested in following the tournament the game is streaming on the Green GameChanger app. Search for Lake Havasu All-stars 10u.
