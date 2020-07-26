It’s been almost five months since the coronavirus pandemic began and life as Lake Havasu City knew it began to change rapidly. The city reacted to the crisis with the creation of the LHC Resource Alliance, and it’s still as active as ever.
With the city and Vice Mayor David Lane at the helm, the Alliance is also composed of River Cities United Way, Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau and Havasu Community Health Foundation.
“The goal is to have an equal focus on individual needs and business support to immediately address the crisis in our community,” BBB Regional Director Kryistyna Hook said. “The success of the Alliance has proven tremendous and has directly come from the generosity of our community itself. Those who needed help called, and those who could provide help reached out.”
Since the Alliance was formed in April, they’ve distributed almost $60,000 to assist more than 140 individuals and 30 businesses in crisis through the River Cities United Way fund, Hook said. The amount given was seed money funded by River Cities United Way and supported by donations from community partners, like Horizon Community Bank, Sho-Gun Restaurant and many others.
There’s still plenty of work to be done, and calls for assistance are still pouring in. Some requests include support with rent, utilities, food, payroll and more. While monetary support can be provided, the Alliance also helps connect individuals with other community resources depending on their situation.
For example, Hook said the Alliance was recently able to assist an individual with emergency housing during a medical recovery and to secure a place of employment afterwards.
“I am very proud of the work the Alliance is doing and of the people of Lake Havasu City who have stepped up to help,” Lane said. “The rest of the country is divided and our residents are working hard to help each other. The Alliance is a solid five entities at the core, but through the five of us, we reach every facet of the city.”
The community is urged to donate funds and food and continue to spread the word to those who need help. Call 928-855-6333 or visit www.rcuw.org to apply or donate.
