What do you do when you run a successful pickleball tournament to collect Christmas gifts for a needy Lake Havasu family? You do it again.
Janie Morris, Bev Pardi, Linda Irwin, and Christi Smiley, all members of the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association, returned this year to organize their second “Pickleball Jingle” tournament. Janie Morris stated “It was overwhelmingly successful on our first attempt, so we had to do it again”.
The family in need was discovered by Bev Pardi. “This was a family that truly deserved a great Christmas this year,” stated Pardi. “The mother recently underwent breast cancer surgery, radiation, and chemo. The father is a partially disabled Purple Heart recipient, and the six children, ages 5-18, were all looking forward to a very difficult Christmas this year. Now their Christmas tree will be packed with gifts supplied by the funds collected from this pickleball tournament”. Linda Irwin added, “We were able to collect a list of desired gifts from each family member so everyone got what they wished for this year. We even got to throw in some extra gifts with the $1,060 collected from the tournament”
Bev said, “They are a lovely family that just needs a boost to get through the rest of Mom’s surgeries and a little financial and emotional support to give the kids a happy Christmas this year.”
Pickleball Jingle was held on a cold December 16 this year. So all participants had to bundle up, pick up their paddles, and head for the Dick Samp courts starting at 8:30am. “Nothing can stop this group from having a good time on the Dick Samp pickleball courts” said Christi Smiley. The final tournament games ended at 3 p.m.
Merry Christmas Lake Havasu City.
