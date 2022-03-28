Police have not yet identified the suspect or law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting this weekend in Fort Mohave. Now, Lake Havasu City investigators are continuing their investigation into the incident which unfolded Sunday morning.
Bullhead City Police officers and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fort Mohave residence at about 11:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an armed man who may have been threatening suicide. Officers contacted the man, who allegedly fled on foot to a desert wash area.
According to Lake Havasu City Police investigators, law enforcement officers heard a single gunshot from the area where the man fled. The man then allegedly emerged from the desert wash and approached officers. The man failed to comply with officers’ orders, according to initial reports, and pointed his weapon in officers’ direction.
Two Bullhead City Police officers and one Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly fired multiple shots from their sidearms, wounding the man. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigation in the case was delegated to the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Agencies such as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bullhead City Police Department have long asked neighboring agencies to investigate shooting by their officers as a matter of practice, to prevent possible conflicts of interest.
According to Havasu officials, the names of the officers and deputy involved - as well as the victim of the shooting - will not be released at this time.
