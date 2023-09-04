LHCPD Detective Tara Flagg wins award

Lake Havasu City Detective Tara Flagg was recently awarded the 2023 Early Riser Award by the Arizona Women’s Initiative Network, or AZWIN.
AZWIN is an organization that works to recruit, hire, train, retain, mentor, promote, and sustain qualified women in Arizona law enforcement.
Marcia Johnson, the AZWIN chair, said the Early Riser award is earned by a woman in her first five years of public service who demonstrates leadership, strength of character, and integrity.
The award is earned either through a single act of exemplary performance or the performance of assigned or extra duties. This includes but is not limited to volunteer work, training, education, and personal and cooperative development.
“She has been a consistent contributor to the mission of providing a safe and secure community, and her dedication to the community, particularly the youth, make her a woman to watch in the public safety profession,” Johnson said about Flagg.
Flagg has volunteered for community engagement programs such as a Shop with a Cop, Coffee with a Cop, and the Special Olympics Torch Run events, in addition to participating in Read Across America and reading to kids in local schools, Johnson said.
City Manager Jess Knudson announced the award, and Mayor Cal Sheehy presented the certificate to Flagg during the Aug. 22 city council meeting.
“Tara was nominated by her supervisor due to her extraordinary performance, her professional and personal journey today is incredible,” Knudson said.
Knudson also shared her list of accomplishments, from her enlistment in the army in 2004 to her law enforcement career that started in 2019.
When Flagg started in law enforcement, she was instantly recognized as a top recruit.
“Flagg began her law enforcement career in 2019, graduating from the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy with the distinction of being named top overall recruit,” Johnson said.
In her career, she served as a patrol officer, a field training officer, and a member of the traffic team.
Currently, Flagg is a detective with the criminal investigations unit specializing in child crimes in Lake Havasu City.
Flagg was nominated by her supervisor at the Lake Havasu City police department through an application and was chosen by the AZWIN board.
“The members of the AZWIN board receive all applications, with personal names and agencies redacted, and vote for their choice,” Johnson said. “The nominee with the most votes by the board is declared the winner.”
Before presenting the award, Sheehy gave a speech and said the city is honored to be able to have Detective Flagg.
“You exemplify the heart of our community through your devotion and selflessness to protect the safety of our citizens,” Sheehy said. “We are very thankful for your courage and conviction to serve others as a police officer with the Lake Havasu City Police Department.”
After being presented with the certificate, Flagg took a photo with the council, her family, and the chief of police.
Johnson also said AZWIN is proud to honor Detective Tara Flagg as this year’s Early Riser Award winner.
“We are grateful for her dedication and her service to the people of Lake Havasu City and Arizona,” Johnson said.
