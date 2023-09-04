LHCPD Detective Tara Flagg wins award

Tara Flagg receiving her 2023 Early Riser Award.

 Photo courtesy of the Lake Havasu City Council.

Lake Havasu City Detective Tara Flagg was recently awarded the 2023 Early Riser Award by the Arizona Women’s Initiative Network, or AZWIN.

AZWIN is an organization that works to recruit, hire, train, retain, mentor, promote, and sustain qualified women in Arizona law enforcement.

