Sirens were heard throughout the town on Tuesday, as officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department delivered presents for the Seventh Annual Shop with a Cop event.
Officers, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, spent Tuesday afternoon dropping off gifts to kids in eight different houses. Usually, the kids shop for Christmas presents with a cop, but due to the covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event was scaled back in a drop-off setting to ensure social distancing.
“This year we decided to do the shopping for the children with their lists that they gave us and wrap the presents and delivered them to their individual houses,” LHCPD Community Services Unit, Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Kathy Stewart said.
It was the second day that officers dropped off toys with six deliveries taking place Monday.
“With keeping everything in mind with the pandemic that struck the whole country, this was a way to be out here and keep it socially distanced,” LHCPD Community Services Unit Sgt. Chris Sautner said.
“We’re trying to make sure we give them the opportunity to feel safe in their environment and it allows us to still be able to do it. We couldn’t have the groups over 50 or whatever else. We want to make sure that they’re able to do it, but at the same time, not putting everybody together and making them feel uncomfortable.”
Gifts were bought at Wal-Mart this year and the Lake Havasu location also donated money to the cause, Stewart said. The retailer’s donations were among many received.
“We got very generous donations this year,” Stewart said. “And people that donated, donated more than they have in years past, so we were able to buy more presents. We have big boxes from Home Depot that we filled with presents to try to make up for the loss of not having the interaction with the officers. We rather do it that way then call it off because of covid.”
Other organizations that were involved with this year’s event were the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu, and the Lake Havasu Rotary Club.
“This is an event that I will never not be a part of,” Sautner said.
