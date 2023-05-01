Lake Havasu High School’s culinary, career and technical education students received accolades and more this week at the school’s Shining Knight Awards.
Dozens of students gathered for the event Monday evening at Lake Havasu High School, where they were honored by instructors of the Western Arizona Vocational Education (WAVE) District, as well as the school’s CTE programs.
Lake Havasu High School Principal Scott Becker was among the first to praise the assembled students’ successes.
“You have accomplished two things that have an everlasting effect on not only our school with your programs: Your individual successes, that set the standards for others to live up to for years to come, as well as becoming a role model to your classmates. These two things are far reaching - Not only do I thank you for that, but your classmates do as well.”
But it wasn’t only the students who deserved Becker’s praise on Monday.
“The support in this room is one of the key factors in making a school and program successful,” Becker said. “Students, families and friends, I want to thank you for the support you’re giving your students. Their successes are a great reflection of your support and love. Students with that support, and becoming involved in a passion of theirs … without a doubt in my mind, these are the things that have helped them become successful.”
Special “Shining Knight” awards were given to students in the fields of arts, communications and humanities; business systems, culinary business, health services, information technologies, and social services.
And although not everyone was recognized as a “Shining Knight,” many more students received certifications in dozens of career-oriented programs including automotive service, crime scene management, child development, nursing, information technology and video editing software. WAVE students received accolades of their own, with recognition in the field including business, fashion design, music production and more.
