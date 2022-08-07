The school year might not have started quite yet but the Lake Havasu High School Marching Band students are already hard at work.
From July 19 to the 28, the 40 students making up this year’s LHHS marching band took part in the program’s annual summer band camp. According to band director Kimberly Schreiber, band members left their A/C chilled summer break three weeks early to prepare in the heat and humidity for the 2022 band season.
“They really persevered,” Schreiber said.
Band camp is split into two parts, Schreiber explained, with students starting the day by learning the fundamentals of marching from 7 to 10 a.m. on the football field. Then students had an hour lunch break before they returned to the camp and learned the music and choreography for their new show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Camp this year happened to fall on one of the weeks that Lake Havasu City received a major amount of rainfall, which Schreiber says was a different than normal hurdle the students had to get over this year.
“You couldn’t cool down just because of how wet it was outside,” Schreiber said.
After having a large senior class last year, band participation is a little bit down this year, Schreiber says, but the group of 40 students on the roster are determined to shine.
“They want to work hard, they want to be a part of this team and they are really promising,” Schreiber said.
To cap off 2022 band camp, the students performed their first pep band performance of the year when they welcomed teachers back to campus from their summer break.
“They were standing out there at 7:30 in the morning welcoming teachers,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber says after covid all but shut down the band’s 2020 season coming back full force last year was a little discombobulating.
“It felt like we went from zero to 100, so everyone—including adults—had a hard time adjusting,” Schreiber said.
This year things are feeling more normal, Schreiber says.
In addition to playing at home football games, the marching band also creates a halftime show that they perform at competitions as well as games. The title of this year’s show is “We are Young” which will feature F.U.N’s “We are Young” and 21 Pilots “Stressed Out.”
The message, Schreiber says, the band wants to send with the show is that students and young adults should take full advantage of their youth before growing up.
“Our focus is to yes be the best band that we can be…but it is also to have fun,” Schreiber said. “It’s okay to be a kid, to let loose and have fun.”
In addition to the four home football games, the marching band is competing in three competitions over October. According to Schreiber, students are judged on everything in their performance from how the music sounded to the visuals of the performance.
If the band of knights do well enough in its competition then it will qualify to compete in the State competition in November, Schreiber says.
Those in the community who want to see the LHHS marching band halftime show performance for themselves have the chance on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. when the band performs it for one of the last times this season at the high school football field.
