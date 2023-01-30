Get out your junk and give it to the Lake Havasu High School band!
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the LHHS Band Booster club is holding its annual Band of Knights rummage sale to raise funds for the high school band program. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. community members can stop by the Lake Havasu High School parking lot to rummage through the wares.
According to LHHS band director Kimberly Schreiber, the booster club is still looking to collect donations for the rummage sale from the community. In the past, Schreiber says people have donated everything from a refrigerator to a ceiling fan to beds.
“We are taking everything from small items to old items, large items,” Schreiber said. “We have sold everything at the sale.”
Donations for the sale can be dropped off at the band room at the high school, Schreiber says or you can reach out to Schreiber to schedule a pick up for larger items.
Anything the band doesn’t sell the day of the rummage sale, Schreiber says, gets donated to local charities.
“We have (donated) to the veteran’s thrift store, Hospice, St. Vincent De Paul and Goodwill,” Schreiber said.
The money raised from the rummage sale goes toward paying traveling and competition fees the band incurs, Schreiber says, and towards the maintenance and upkeep of the instruments.
“That is probably where the largest amount of money goes,” Schreiber said. “Things like supplies and accessories such as reeds, oils, cleaning kits and things like that to keep the instruments in working order.”
In addition to the rummage sale, Schreiber says there will be a classic car show in the high school parking lot and food service from Jenn’s Concession.
To contact the band about arranging a donation pick up reach out to Schreiber at kschreiber@lhusd.org or Sandy Mariani from booster club at 928-412-0033. The next major LHHS band program fundraiser is the Hollywood Knights event at the Aquatic Center in April.
