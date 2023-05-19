The 2023 Lake Havasu High School spring sports season has come to a close, with multiple winning records, postseason success and impressive performances from every team. Here’s a short summary of how each team fared this year:
Baseball
The varsity Knights ended the regular season with a 17-6 record, ranked No. 13 out of 47 schools in the 5A conference, and earned a first-round playoff spot at home. They were eliminated by the Casa Grande Cougars after losing 3-1 in that first round. Top hitters for the team were: senior Levi Cook (35, 0.522 AVG), junior Tyler Thompson (28, 0.378 AVG) and sophomore Brock Cross (22, 0.373 AVG). Cross also had the lowest ERA out of all Knights pitchers at 1.30. Top run scorers for the team were Cook (29), Thompson (27) and sophomore Colton Rohn (21). Rohn also co-led the team in home runs with two, junior Jake Crook also had two.
Softball
The varsity Lady Knights ended the regular season with a 20-10 record, ranked No. 16 out of 47 schools in the 5A conference, and earned a first-round playoff spot at home. They lost 8-4 to the Williams Field Blackhawks in the first round of playoffs. Top hitters for the team were: Shauna Misiak (54, 0.607 AVG), Leah Huffman (45, 0.474 AVG) and Haley Martin (40, 0.500 AVG). Huffman also led the team in home runs with four. Top run scorers for the team were: Misiak (37), Haley Martin (36) and Yeime Ruiz (32). Misiak also led the team in RBIs with 47. Pitcher Alexis Martin had a 2.97 ERA and 177 total strikeouts in 129.2 innings played.
Girls Tennis
The varsity Lady Knights had a phenomenal regular season record – they won 13 games and only lost one. They were ranked No. 7 out of 71 Division II teams and ranked No. 1 in their section. The squad lost 5-2 in the first round of playoffs against Paradise Valley. Doubles partners Olivia LeGrand and Monet Land won 11 out of their 12 match ups. Land had an overall singles record of 12-3, and LeGrand had an 11-3. Juniors Sienna Anderson and Taylor Beck both won 12 out of their 15 singles matches. Junior Kourtney Carles won 11 out of her 14 singles matches, and won 10 out of 11 doubles matches with partner Saira Chadha. Chadha had the best singles record of the team, winning 13 of her 14 matches.
Boys Tennis
The Knights ended their regular season 6-6 and ranked No. 30 out of 71 Division II teams. They were ranked No. 5 in their section. Senior Will Buckman had the highest singles record of the team with 6-6. Buckman and his doubles partner Christian Sain won six of their 12 matches. Sain had the second-best singles record with 5-7. Junior Ethan Stroup won five out of 11 of his singles matches. Stroup and his doubles partner Kian Stone won four out of their eight matches. Kian Stone won four out of his 11 singles matches. Sophomore Hunter Kahla won four out of his eight singles matches. Kahla and his doubles partner Corbin Stone won one of their seven matches. Corbin Stone won five of his 11 singles matches.
Track and Field
The 2023 track and field team sent a record number of athletes, 25, to the state championships, and two – Cate Novy and Sylvan Osman placed in top-10 in the entire in their events (discus and pole vault, respectively). The 25 outstanding athletes and their events were: Katie Bell - 3200-meter run, Jayden Bonham- Discus, Sabrina Darnell- Discus, Kailey Denison- Shot put, Presley Evans- 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, Sayre Farley- 300-meter hurdles, Brooklyn Hawkins- Javelin, Shaylee Heron- Triple jump, Cate Novy- Discus, Lauryn Roach- Shot put, Ava Schmitt- Shot put, Celeste Switzer- 800-meter run, Brooklyn Usinowicz- Pole vault, Ethan Adler- 4x100-meter relay, Glen Adona- 110-meter hurdles, Ryder Campos- 400-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay, Alex Gallegos- 4x800-meter and 4x400-meter relay, Jamie Henson- 4x800-meter relay, Vega Higgins- 4x100-meter relay, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay, Nathan Merrill- 4x800-meter relay, Fraser Molyneaux- 4x800-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay, Sylvan Osman- 4x100-meter relay, discus, triple jump, pole vault, Gio Sierras- Pole vault, Isaac Stopke- Shot put and Jesse Thompson- 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.
