The Lake Havasu Unified School District is holding its regular monthly meeting tonight at the district office located at 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
According to the board’s agenda, which is available online at lhusd.org, the school board will vote on the approval of two new curriculums for students in grades 9-12.
In the past couple of months, a committee of stakeholders that included teachers, administrators, parents and students reviewed three sets of textbooks for both the high school’s science and social studies program.
The committee selected science and social studies curriculum from publisher Savvas. According to the agenda the committee selected the Savvas science textbooks because it “stood out in terms of usability for teachers and students, superior lab offerings, content better aligned to standards, responsiveness, and open parent communication tools.”
The Savvas social studies textbook stood out to the committee in terms of “usability for teachers and students, primary source library, more recent publication date, better assessment tools, supports for students with different needs, responsiveness, and open parent communication tools.”
According to the agenda, LHUSD is proposing purchasing seven years “student and teacher materials, digital licenses, and professional development” for both curricula at a price of $190,000 for the science materials and $205,000 for the social studies material.
In addition to voting on curriculum adoption, the school board will also vote on the approval of purchasing new cafeteria tables for the elementary schools and remodeling work for the high school.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
