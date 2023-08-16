LHUSD brings on career counselor full-time

Lake Havasu Unified School District is partnering with Mohave Community Collegeand Western Arizona Vocational Education (WAVE) CTED to bring a full-time career counselor to Lake Havasu High School.
Lake Havasu High School already had a part-time career counselor: Kaymee Kelly, but with this funding, they will be able to bring her on full-time.
This funding is being offered to Kingman Unified School District and Colorado River Union High School District in addition to LHUSD.
According to the intergovernmental agreement between the organizations, MCC will be contributing $25,000 per counselor and WAVE CTED will be contributing $50,000 per counselor.
“LHUSD is excited to partner with MCC and WAVE CTED to provide a dedicated career counselor for our students,” said Rebecca Stone, LHUSD superintendent. “Helping students navigate and access our many community resources is vital to their future success. Our unified commitment provides an opportunity that supports the pursuit of college, certifications or other skills training required in each students’ chosen career path.”
According to the agreement, the counselor’s responsibilities will include assisting students in participating in instructional programs offered by the district, WAVE and MCC, provide counseling on their individual education and career goals, provide students with opportunities to provide real-world experience and act as a liaison between students, parents, MCC, WAVE and LHUSD.
James Jarman, executive director of college communications for MCC, said that this program was created because many students are not thinking about college or a future career path.
According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, 50% of students do not realize the importance of career and skills training even though 70% of all careers will require some college by 2027.
“Many of them don’t think they’re college material,” Jarman said.
A press release by MCC stated that students who are not thinking about their education and career future will find a career counselor helpful.
“The four Career Coaches/Counselors will work closely with students to identify careers of interest and offer assistance identifying college degrees, certificates and credentials needed to attain the skills and knowledge to reach their career goal,” reads the press release.
Marsha Becker, director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at Lake Havasu High School, said that she thinks having a full-time career counselor will be incredibly beneficial to the students.
“I firmly believe hands-on activity and exposure to different career pathways is really beneficial to our students of Lake Havasu,” Becker said. “They’re going to have a person who's going to act as that direct liaison between the high school world and the college world.”
She said that through the CTE program and the career counselor’s guidance, students will be exposed to different career pathways and be able to “test out the waters.”
“If we can get students into our CTE programs, we know we have a very high graduation rate,” Becker said. “It’s higher than it is even at the state level.”
“This is a great project WAVE/CTED approached the College about and we couldn’t be happier to be a partner,” said Stacy Klippenstein, MCC president. “MCC is a vital first step on the path to just about every type of career from medical to mechanical, computers to culinary, and so many more that the Career Coaches will be able to help students identify and attain.”
