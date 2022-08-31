Employees of the Lake Havasu Unified School District will get a pay raise to combat inflation.
School District board members approved a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment for all staff this school year. According to Director of Business Services Mike Murray, the total cost of the raises amounts to $1.4 million.
When board member John Masden questioned whether the district could afford the proposed raise, Murray explained the funding was coming from a voter-approved override.
“The override as it was approved by voters in 2016 and its purpose was for salaries and benefits…so while we still have some funds remaining for the override we are now in a reduced stage where we get two thirds of what we’d normally get (from the override) but there is adequate funding to support this,” Murray said.
The district will use each employee’s pay for the 2023 fiscal year to determine each 4.5 percent pay adjustment, Murray said.
According to meeting documents, the COLA will be paid out in two installments by the district. The first payment is scheduled for November and the second is for April.
