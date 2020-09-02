Lake Havasu City schools are seeing fewer students this year, with the lowest opening enrollment numbers the district has seen in five years.
According to data from the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s enrollment reports, 5,214 students are enrolled in the district across all grade levels as of Friday, Aug. 28. That’s about 230 fewer students in comparison to opening enrollment data from the 2019-2020 school year around the same time in August.
The biggest loss of students is seen at the elementary school levels, with about 190 fewer students enrolled at the district’s six schools in comparison to last year’s opening numbers. As of Friday, 2,566 students are enrolled at elementary schools.
Thunderbolt Middle School is seeing a small decrease in students, with 836 currently enrolled as of Friday, as opposed to last year’s 854 students enrolled around the same time. Lake Havasu High School’s numbers also are only slightly lower, with 1,812 students enrolled so far in comparison to last year’s number of 1,834 for opening enrollment.
Fluctuation of student enrollment numbers at the beginning of the year is normal as students move in and out of the city, the district said, and it’s prone to change throughout the school year as well.
Since the 2016-2017 school year, LHUSD has seen a decrease of students enrolled as the year presses on. The 100th day is used as an official count of district enrollment, and it’s shown a small loss of students in comparison to opening enrollment numbers each year.
According to the district’s 100th day data, 5,477 students were enrolled for the 16-17 school year. That number has gone down each year, dropping to 5,426 in 2017-2018, 5,414 in 2018-2019, and 5,389 last school year on the 100th day.
But so far, this school year is on trend to show a further drop than past years have seen, which could spell a loss in state funds allocated to the district for the next school year. The state uses the daily attendance from the first 100 days of a school year to figure out a school district’s size and the funding it will receive.
Some parents have said they pulled their students from the district due to the struggle of distance learning and displeasure with the district’s plans for easing students back into classrooms.
“Any time students leave the district, we are concerned, as we want to partner with all of our families to provide a great education,” Director of Personnel Jaime Festa-Daigle said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.