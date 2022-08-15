The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing board is holding its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year tonight.
According to the board’s agenda, the one action item that members will vote on is the approval of the agreement with Mohave Community College that allows Lake Havasu High School students to earn dual enrollment.
The meeting also includes recognitions of Starline Elementary teacher Christina Musselman, who was named one of the top 10 teachers in the state over the summer, and Starline principal Ginny Sautner who was selected as a School Ambassador Fellow for the U.S. Department of Education.
The LHUSD governing board meeting at District office, 2200 Havasupai Blvd, and meetings start at 6 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
