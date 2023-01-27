Raising Scholars

Parents can listen to the new Lake Havasu Unified School District Podcast, Raising Scholars, on the district’s youtube page.

Move over NPR.

The Lake Havasu Unified School District has launched a new podcast series to take a deeper dive into “the mission and vision of learning that is being carried out at LHUSD.” Andrea Helart, LHUSD communications and community outreach coordinator and host of the podcast, says the new show is designed to provide parents with “tips, tools, and advice” concerning their child’s education.

