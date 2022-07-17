The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing board is holding its July monthly meeting this Tuesday.
In its last regular meeting of the summer break, the Lake Havasu School Board will vote to approve the renewal of the district policy agreement with the Arizona School Boards Association and to approve the renewal of its agreement with First Things First for pre-school scholarships. LHUSD currently has two eligible preschool programs, the Little Knights program at Lake Havasu High School and the developmental preschool at Smoketree Elementary.
Student tobacco consumption is also on the school board’s agenda. According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting district leaders have seen a need for “intentional interventions and services” when it comes to the issue of students and tobacco. According to discipline data there were over 100 student referrals for possession of tobacco with multiple repeat offenders.
As an alternative to simply suspending Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School students, the district would like to offer the InDepth program (Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco and Health).
“Rather than focusing on punitive measures, this is an interactive program that teaches students about the harmful effects of nicotine and provides strategies to quit tobacco when ready,” The school board’s agenda says.
InDepth was created by the American Lung Association in partnership with the Prevention Research Center of West Virginia University and is a four week program with one 50 minute session per week. The four sessions are titled “Getting the Facts,” “Nicotine Dependence,” “Alternatives to Vaping/Tobacco Product Use” and “Past, Present, Future.”
According to the school board agenda Lake Havasu High School will host the program in partnership with our Community Health Educator from the Mohave County Department of Public Health and Mohave County Tobacco Use Prevention Program.
All InDepth activities are available for review at the district office.
LHUSD board meeting is July 19 at 6 p.m. in the district office boardroom at 2200 Havasupai Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
