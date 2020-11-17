Substitutes are getting a pay boost in Lake Havasu Unified School District.
During the LHUSD school board meeting on Tuesday evening, board members unanimously approved setting classified substitute pay to $12.15 per hour. Minimum wage is now tied to inflation by law and is set to increase to this amount on Jan. 1, 2021. Increases are expected annually.
Substitute nurses will also get an increase in pay thanks to the unanimous approval. Their pay will be increased from $100 per day to $115.
“Competitive pay for attracting substitute nurses is important in keeping our campuses safe and healthy,” the agenda item said, presented by Director of Personnel Jaime Festa-Daigle. “Nurses work eight hours each day. A substitute nurse must be licensed as an LPN or RN. We currently have one substitute nurse who is signed up with ESI. Currently, when nurses are absent or we have a position open, schools cover with office staff if possible.”
According to lhusd.org, the district is looking to fill one open nurse position at Havasupai Elementary.
The district is continuously in search of substitute teachers as well. Information about the positions and how to apply can be found at lhusd.org.
