Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board meeting

The Lake Havasu Unified School District board conducts a meeting at Lake Havasu High School on Aug. 18 to discuss reopening plans, among other agenda items.

 Daisy Nelson/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Unified School District is a hosting a special meeting tonight at district office.

According to the agenda posted online, the school board is meeting to vote on to items, approving the Revised 2022-2023 budget and approving a new policy services provider for governing board policy.

