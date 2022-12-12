The Lake Havasu Unified School District is a hosting a special meeting tonight at district office.
According to the agenda posted online, the school board is meeting to vote on to items, approving the Revised 2022-2023 budget and approving a new policy services provider for governing board policy.
The LHUSD Governing board is considering partnering with The Trust to inform its governing board policies instead of the Arizona School Board Association. According to its website The Trust “is a non-profit corporation that provides Arizona public school districts and community colleges with property and liability coverages and related services” that was established in 1986 by state law.
According to Rebecca Stone, LHUSD Superintendent, the district plans to continue ASBA services through the spring semester and should have new polices from The Trust adopted by June.
As of press time, Stone did not respond to questions about how long LHUSD has being weighing make the switch between ASBA and The Trust or what benefits for the district might come from the switch.
The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
