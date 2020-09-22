The Lake Havasu Unified School District board is holding a special meeting this morning to vote on the purchase of “acrylic safety barriers.”
The agenda calls for approval of “emergency procurement of covid acrylic safety barriers.” The item will be presented by Aggie Wolter, director of special services, and Mike Murray, director of business services.
Many elementary students are back in classrooms in a hybrid format as of Sept. 8. Middle and high school students are expected to start hybrid learning after fall break on Oct. 12.
The special meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the boardroom of the district office, located at 2200 Havasupai Boulevard. It will also be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel, accessible via the district’s website, lhusd.org/boardcalendardocsvideos.
Attempts to reach Aggie Wolter and Mike Murray were unsuccessful as of Tuesday evening.
— Today’s News-Herald
