According to data from Arizona State University, students from Lake Havasu City are doing better in higher education than others across the state.
The report provides insight into how students from individual schools and districts are doing after they leave high school and enter an Arizona community college or public university, according to ASU.
This data was first available for the graduating class of 2017 and includes information on higher education enrollment, GPAs, and areas of study, and was collected by ASU and the Helios Education Campus.
The report is known as the postsecondary feedback report, or PSFR.
During an Aug. 15 school board meeting, Jaime Festa-Daigle, the director of student achievement for the Lake Havasu Unified School District, presented the information.
Festa-Daigle said findings from this report show that Lake Havasu High School graduates are excelling beyond students from other Arizona high schools in university and community college science, technology, engineering, and math courses, or STEM.
Students are also finding success outside of STEM.
“Lake Havasu High School graduates are also more successful than students from other Arizona high schools in courses related to allied health, art, business, culinary arts, English, and history,” said Festa-Daigle.
Additionally, over 70% of Lake Havasu High School students have a GPA above 3.0 at the university level, according to the report.
Another finding is students at Lake Havasu High School have a higher success rate in dual enrollment than in other parts of the state.
“Starting with the class of 2017, 1,092 LHHS graduates have taken at least one course at an Arizona community college, with the vast majority taking courses at Mohave Community College,” said Festa-Daigle. “Some of these students took community college courses while enrolled at Lake Havasu High School.”
According to the report, students who have taken community college courses have earned certificates in welding, HVAC, nursing, auto collision repair, culinary arts, fire science, criminal justice, and more.
Eric Aurand, a member of the school board, said during the meeting that it was great to see a snapshot of how students are doing after graduation.
“Data like this is hard to get your hands on,” Aurand said. “I know as educators, data like this is gold, it’s hard to find, you want to know how your students are doing.”
Aurand also pointed out the gap between funding and success.
“I am looking at this and just going wow, I think having our students doing better than the state average when we get funded well below the state average is something to really be proud of our district for,” Aurand said.
Vice President Sharon Harvey also commented on the data.
“I think it’s commendable that we have such smart and dedicated students here in our district,” Harvey said. “I also want to say we have students here that have invested in student success in our community… our students don’t just care about their own success as students, but they really care and help give back to our district.”
Festa-Daigle said the data is being used to help current high school students through education programs and building relationships between the district and in-state community colleges and universities.
“We are continuing to build our career and technical education programs to align with community needs,” said Festa-Daigle. “One example is the fire program that was started in coordination with LHCFD. We can see the trajectory from LHHS to MCC and then LHCFD.”
Preparation for college starts long before high school, or dual enrollment, however.
“Although this data is for Lake Havasu High School, we know that preparedness for college and career starts much younger,” said Festa-Daigle. “We are focused on building students’ math and literacy skills from an early age, so they are able to achieve their goals after graduation.”
Data on higher education enrollment numbers can be viewed by anyone who has a school district login by submitting a request to ASU. Festa-Daigle also said during the meeting that she is happy to review the data with any non-school district employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.