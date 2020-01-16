More than 20 years after its construction, Lake Havasu City’s library is continuing to grow in popularity among readers. And those readers have begun to enjoy new programs and services over the past decade thanks to new technology and programs, according to library staff.
Since 2010, digital downloads at the library have been growing in popularity among readers, according to Mohave County Library Services Manager Wendy Wagner. The library district first began offering digital downloads in 2012, with collections tailored to the interests of children, teens and adults. Since then, Wagner says readership for digital books has doubled, and is expected to grow with each coming year.
“For older readers, the top authors haven’t changed much,” Wagner said. “But they are starting to read more materials digitally. Some of the popular authors include James Patterson, J.D. Robb and Sophie Kinsella.”
Despite the increase in digital checkouts, however, downloads comprise about 11% of the library’s total checkouts. In the past 10 decades, the popularity of traditional paperbound books hasn’t declined, Wagner says – especially for children.
“The popular genres for kids and teens definitely change over the years,” Wagner said. “For a while, zombies were very popular, so we saw a lot of books being published that were zombie-themed. Steampunk was also a hot theme about 10 years ago, but has since died out. Right now, our youngest readers are seeing a lot of robot-themed materials. Dragons are popular with elementary readers, and general fantasy continues to be a hit with many teens.”
According to Wagner, there are a few exceptions to the transient popularity of fictional genres – the Harry Potter, Percy Jackson and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series remain as popular today among readers as they were in 2010. And in the past decade, Wagner says there has been a noticeable increase in popularity for superheroes.
“One significant change in the past decade is how much kids and teens love graphic novels,” Wagner said. “Ten years ago we had a very small collection of graphic novels – now we have shelves and shelves of it. Although they’re located in our teen center, adult readers also use these materials.”
Wagner says Havasu’s younger readers are among the most voracious in Mohave County, and the library has in the past decade arranged for new programs to further encourage readership among Havasu’s youth.
Among the programs recently added by the library is “Baby Time,” a program offered for infants 0 to 18 months old. It’s a popular program, Wagner says, in which babies listen to stories and learn to recognize shapes, letters and numbers.
The “Family Lego Program” has also seen success with older children, allowing them to exercise their imaginations and create Lego sculptures to appear each month in a library display case.
First Friday Coloring and Naked Eye Astronomy have seen success with older patrons, Wagner says, and the facility’s “puzzle exchange” has remained consistently popular.
The library’s summer reading programs have continued to receive growing attention from younger readers. To start the decade, Wagner says, the library is planning to bring its summer reading program back for an informal competition that’s been going on for the past several years.
“We always have an informal competition with Kingman and Bullhead City to see who can read and log the most minutes in the summer,” Wagner said. “We hope to have a lot of children and youth participate again this year. Adults are also welcome to participate, and we have plan programs for them too.”
