Mohave County Library hosts “Naked-eye Astronomy” on Jan. 14. The free event is at 6:30 p.m.
Speaker Jim Patterson will discuss astronomy fundamentals for amateurs and tips for naked-eye observation of the night sky.
He will also highlight upcoming January sky features, including a minor meteor shower followed by two lunar conjunctions. The first one is with the planet Mars and the second is with the planet Venus.
