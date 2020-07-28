The Mohave County Library’s services may be limited this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped generous donors from offering their used books and DVDs to the county’s collection.
According to a June report from Library Director Kathy Pennell, the county library system has received more than $43,000 in donated movies, books and other materials since the beginning of this year.
“People are very generous here,” Pennell said Tuesday. “They’ve provided more than we would otherwise have on our own.”
Pennell couldn’t say where the bulk of the donations were received, but said that many of the donated materials would find a place on shelves throughout the county.
“If someone has donated something at a location, but that branch already had a copy, it could be transferred to another branch that needs a copy,” Pennell said. Since the beginning of the crisis, the library has operated at a limited capacity. Access to each branch’s shelves is limited, but librarians are able to help patrons find and check out whatever materials they may need. How long before the aisles are opened again remains to be seen, Pennell said.
“We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes,” Pennell said. “I wish I could predict it.”
Lake Havasu City residents who wish to donate used books, movies, video games or other materials can contact the Mohave Public Library for more information at 928-453-0718.
