It’s been a little quieter at the library this year, with less than half as many in-person visitors as there were before the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean there are fewer people taking advantage of the library’s services.
According to Mohave County Library District Director Kathy Pennell, visitors in August were fewer than half of what they were in August 2019. Low traffic has been consistent at the library’s branches throughout the county, since facilities fully reopened in March.
Fewer visitors to the county’s libraries has meant fewer in-person book checkouts – But throughout the pandemic, digital checkouts have surged.
The Mohave County Library District closed its doors to visitors at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic last March. Library facilities reopened under strict public safety restrictions a few months later, until a full reopening took place earlier this year. The impact of the initial closure, and the restrictions that followed, is apparent in library district records.
Digital revolution
In August, the library district saw 21,862 visitors, according to Pennell. In August of 2019, the library’s branches collectively received 48,975 visitors. But despite receiving less than half as many visitors at the library’s physical branches, digital checkouts have increased almost 60% from the 2018-19 fiscal year to this July.
Digital library materials require the use of mobile apps or computer programs such as “Libby” or “Overdrive.” Those programs aren’t without their flaws, however, as the steps to creating a digital library account can be complicated – as can be the process of downloading one of the library’s digital selections.
Libby and Overdrive require users to create an online account, registering their respective library card numbers to borrow selections from the library’s database. That database includes tens of thousands of digital copies of books and magazines, which can be read on most mobile devices. But selections aren’t always available in the same format, with some digital media requiring Amazon’s Kindle app, or a PDF reader to view. Other selections may only be borrowed after the Libby app redirects users to Amazon.com.
It can be a complicated process, with multiple apps and website redirects. And it’s a system that may not appeal to some of the county’s older residents. But it’s free for county library card holders – and once users become familiar with the system, the advantages may be obvious.
Digital checkouts allow library patrons to have access to many of the library’s selections at any time, without even having to leave their homes. Late fees are virtually nonexistent, as accountholder’s selections are automatically returned after their respective due dates. And according to Pennell, the appeal of digital checkouts has caught on.
The ones and zeroes add up
About 61,223 digital library items were checked out by Mohave County residents during the 2018-19 fiscal year, Pennell said. Throughout the 2020-21 fiscal year, 97,411 digital items were checked out. Today, Pennell says digital checkouts represent about 20% of all library circulation – and In some other library districts, that ratio is far greater.
“Historically, digital circulation is experiencing rapid growth in comparison to other formats,” Pennell said this week. “Some urban library districts are now seeing about 40%-50% of their circulation being digital.”
According to Pennell, continued growth in the popularity of digital library materials could create a shift in some library services in the future.
“As digital circulation increases, the percentage of time devoted to managing a physical collection will decrease,” Pennell said. “The amount of training and support provided to customers on how to use digital materials on their devices is likely to increase.”
In-person services still being phased in
Although books are the feature residents most commonly associate with the Mohave County Library District, they aren’t the only service the district provides. And some of those services have been limited until visitor traffic at the county’s library branches returns to normal.
Family story time programs have returned to library branches in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City – as have after weekly after school programs. Pennell said at Monday’s meeting that the district is constantly evaluating which programs may best meet the needs of each community. But some services, such as the availability of library computers and access to some areas of library facilities, will remain closed until demand for them increases.
“We have about half of our computers open at Kingman,” Pennell said in a presentation to the board on Monday. “We closed some of the restrooms at the facility because they weren’t being used, but have reopened them because there have been concerns. In Bullhead City, at one time we had a separate room where we kept our computers. Most of those computers have since been moved out of the area.”
According to Pennell, more computer equipment and areas at some branches of the Mohave County Library District will be reopened as demand for those services increases.
“We are nowhere near the point where we should have all of those computers turned on,” Pennell said.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, however, the library district should make all of its services available, no matter what the traffic at those facilities.
“I’d really like to see all spaces at the library open,” Lingenfelter said. “All of the people in this county pay for those facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.