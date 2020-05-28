State officials are building a possible fraud case against a Phoenix contracting company, and Mohave County residents may have been affected.
After numerous customer complaints, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors revoked a remodeling and repair contractor’s license held by Phoenix-based Precision Remodeling and Designs llc. Possible victims have said the company abandoned projects in Phoenix, Sun City, Tucson, Green Valley and Marana throughout April. Now seven homeowners are known to be out a combined $92,768, and the Registrar of Contractors says Mohave County residents may also be among the alleged victims.
The organization says members of the Mohave County community may have been impacted, but have yet to file a complaint against Precision Remodeling and Designs.
At a May 11 summary suspension hearing, Precision representative Allison Abbruzzio allegedly admitted to the accusations. According to the Registrar of Contractors, at least 46 homeowners were waiting on projects in April that will not be completed.
Customers who may have been impacted by Precision Remodeling and Designs’ alleged failure to complete work are encouraged to file a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors.
To start the process of filing a complaint with the agency, visit Roc.az.gov/file-complaint, or call the Registrar of Contractors’ Phoenix office at 602-542-1525.
