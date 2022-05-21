Over the last ten years, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department has held their life jacket exchange for Lake Havasu City residents. Attendees can exchange old and worn out life jackets for ones that meet current safety standards.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, over 150 life jackets were exchanged during this year’s event on Saturday. Sizes for new life jackets ranged from infant to adult.
With their alliance with AZGFD, the sheriff’s office is able to provide attendees with the new life jackets free of charge.
“These life jackets are provided to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office through a partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department,” Cox said. “The Arizona Game and Fish Department purchases the life jackets through grants from the United States Coast Guard.”
Sgt. Cox said the exchange is held in order to promote water and boating safety for Havasu residents. Receiving flotation devices that are unsuitable to be on the water is another goal he aims to accomplish by hosting the event.
“This exchange is so important because life jackets save lives. Many boaters tend to forget about the life jackets that are on board of their watercraft, until they are needed, and by then it’s too late,” Cox continued. “In the Lake Havasu heat, the life span of life jackets is not very long, so if we can promote replacing these life jackets early and often, there is potential a life could be saved in the future.”
In addition to the promotion of safe boating and water practices with the exchange, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety has other educational platforms they use throughout the year.
“Combined with our yearlong efforts of attending school events, community events, and everyday educational practices, this event reminds the public to boat safe, boat smart, boat sober, and always wear a life jacket,” Cox said.
With support from local organizations, residents were able to receive free life jackets while increasing their knowledge of proper boating and water safety.
“Thank you to our partnerships with The Lake Havasu City Police Department, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Lake Havasu Sea Scouts, and The Arizona Game and Fish Department for making today’s life jacket exchange a great event,” Cox added.
