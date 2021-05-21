The Mohave County Sheriff's Office wants your old life vests. Don't worry — they'll make sure you have brand new ones in exchange that will ensure your safety on the water.
The annual life jacket exchange will be held this Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at London Bridge Beach on the stage. Bring your old life vests, and they'll have plenty of brand new ones in all sizes to make sure yours are ready for wear on the water.
