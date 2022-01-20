After staying tethered down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is taking off this weekend with a full schedule of events lined up.
On Thursday, festivities for the 11th annual Balloonfest officially kicked off at noon when the gates opened for the event at Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor Beach 4 letting attendees come in to enjoy everything from hot air balloons to live music. According to a Balloonfest press release the theme for this year’s event is “Flying High in the Desert Skies.”
The Balloonfest signature event, the balloon glow, will happen each night of the event at 6:30. Balloons, some shaped like Yoda and Darth Vader, will light up the night in rhythm to a DJ set.
“When balloons glow and the lights flicker, it is heart-pumping and spectacular,” the release said.
If weather doesn’t permit the balloons to fully inflate, a synchronized show will still be put on by the hot air balloon’s torches.
In the morning hot air balloon pilots also will perform the splash and dash maneuver in the Bridgewater Channel by the London Bridge. A splash and dash is a move when a pilot skims the top of the water with their basket.
Of course, there is more to do than just look at balloons at the Balloonfest. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. attendees will be able to pay to ride a tethered hot air balloon.
On top of all the balloon activities, Balloonfest will feature a vendors row, a number of food trucks and live music such as headliners Michael Monroe Goodman, Black Donnelly’s and Brodie Stewart.
“A variety of local bands, other live music and local clubs, karate and youth clubs will provide additional entertainment,” the release said. “Carnival rides will delight kids of all ages.
Please plan on coming out and enjoying the whole day. Come for the balloon launch in the morning, enjoy the entertainment all day and stay for the balloon glow in the evening.”
Gates at Balloonfest are open from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. For a a full list of events and times go online to havasuballoonfestival.com.
