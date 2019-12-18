Some nighttime travelers this holiday season may need help from one special reindeer to light their way, but for everyone else, the Havasu Side-by-Side Trail Association is willing to help.
The organization gathered at the English Village Wednesday evening to begin their 2nd Annual Christmas Light Ride. With each of the nearly 70 off-highway vehicles decorated for the event, riders tracked a GPS route through Havasu to visit each of the city’s most festive Christmas light displays.
“Last year’s event was really fun, and this year’s event is even bigger,” said the event’s coordinator, Mary Costa. “We have 70 people signed up to participate this time.”
The event concluded at about 8 p.m., when riders returned to the English Village. The owners of the best-decorated off-highway vehicles during the event were expected to be announced by Santa Claus at the end of the light ride, in front of Burgers by the Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.